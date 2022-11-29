More from Star Tribune
Nation
Storms could spawn major tornadoes, floods in several states
Forecasters warned of the potential for strong tornadoes that could stay on the ground for long distances in parts of the South on Tuesday, as well as flooding rains and hail the size of tennis balls.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Winter storm warnings continue
Plan on seeing more snow throughout the rest of the afternoon. Winter storm warnings continue in southern and central Minnesota. Snow should be lighter or may even stop by 9 p.m. Tuesday.
Sports
$10M settlement announced in heat death of Georgia student
The parents of a Georgia high school basketball player who collapsed while practicing outdoors in sweltering heat and later died announced Tuesday that they have agreed to a $10 million settlement with the school district.
Local
Winter storm warning for Twin Cities; 5 to 8 inches possible
A winter storm warning is in effect for the seven-county metro area until 9 p.m. Tuesday and also includes a large portion of central and southern Minnesota.
Weather
Morning forecast: Snow, 4" to 8"; high 30
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Tuesday, Nov. 29