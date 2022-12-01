More from Star Tribune
Afternoon forecast: Windy, warming up to 31; snow possible Fri. night
Twin Cities afternoon weather forecast for Thursday, Dec. 1
Morning forecast: Windy with rebounding temps; high 31
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Thursday, Dec. 1
Nation
Atlantic hurricane season ends with averge number of storms
An Atlantic hurricane season that had 14 named storms officially ended on Wednesday, leaving residents in the Florida Keys to celebrate even as others around Florida and Puerto Rico continue to grapple with the damage caused by Hurricanes Ian, Nicole and Fiona.
Evening forecast: Low of 8; mainly clear and bitterly cold
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Paul Douglas
Warmer But Still Breezy Thursday - Up And Down Temperatures Through The Weekend
Mainly sunny skies are expected on Thursday in the metro with highs around freezing. Breezy conditions will continue with wind gusts to 30 mph. Friday will climb up to around 40F, then after some snow Friday Night highs will be in the teens Saturday. - D.J. Kayser