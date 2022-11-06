More from Star Tribune
More From Weather
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Wind advisory, red flag warning
Keep an eye on weather maps today. There's a wind advisory for much of the state and a red flag warning for a large swath of central and southern Minnesota.
Sports
Chebet and Lokedi of Kenya win NYC Marathon races in debuts
Kenyans Evans Chebet and Sharon Lokedi made huge splashes in their New York City Marathon debuts on Sunday.
Local
Red flag fire warning issued for much of central and southern Minnesota
The National Weather Service warned against outdoor burning in the affected areas.
Weather
Morning forecast: Dry and windy, high 50
There will be some strong wind today. Things should stay dry Sunday and Monday but watch for rain later in the week.
Nation
Deadly tornadoes hit Texas and Oklahoma, flatten buildings
Residents in southeastern Oklahoma and northeastern Texas began assessing weather damage Saturday, working to recover and thankful to have survived after a storm stretching from Dallas to northwest Arkansas spawned tornadoes and produced flash flooding, killing at least two people, injuring others and leaving homes and buildings in ruins.