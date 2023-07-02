More from Star Tribune
Afternoon forecast: Warming up, high 90
Temperatures rise a bit Sunday afternoon with what could be the hottest day yet this year on tap for Monday.
Weather
Hottest day yet of 2023 set to take the stage in the Twin Cities
The National Weather Service is forecasting a high of 95 on Monday.
Weather
Morning forecast: Sunny and warm, high 90
Things should stay dry Sunday with sunny skies and warm temperatures.
Paul Douglas
Heating Up With Increasing Thunderstorm Chances
Backyard thermometers will tickle the 90s once again today with mid 90s likely tomorrow, which could be the hottest day of the year so far! Spotty showers and storms arrive late tomorrow and linger through the 4th, some of which could be a bit vigorous. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson
World
Beatriz dissipates after brushing Mexico's Pacific coast as a hurricane, while Adrian also weakens
Tropical Storm Beatriz dissipated Saturday after brushing Mexico's southwestern Pacific coast as a hurricane, dumping heavy rain across coastal areas.