More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Nation
California gets more rain and snow, but dry days are ahead
More rain and snow fell during the weekend in storm-battered California, making travel dangerous and prompting new evacuation orders over flooding concerns along a swollen river near Sacramento.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Warmer and breezy, high 37
Temperatures warm up a bit Sunday. Watch for precipitation, likely rain, Monday.
Nation
EXPLAINER: Tackling threat of mudslides in soaked California
Relentless storms from a series of atmospheric rivers have saturated the steep mountains and bald hillsides scarred from wildfires along much of California's long coastline, causing hundreds of landslides this month.
Weather
Morning forecast: Dry and breezy, high 37
It'll be sunny and warmer this Sunday. Monday and Tuesday may bring some precipitation.
Nation
Storm-battered California gets more wind, rain and snow
Storm-battered California got more wind, rain and snow on Saturday, raising flooding concerns, causing power outages and making travel dangerous.