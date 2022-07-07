More from Star Tribune
Afternoon forecast: Warm, muggy, scattered showers, high 85
Twin Cities afternoon weather forecast for Thursday, July 7
Business
Yellowstone floods reveal forecasting flaws as world warms
The Yellowstone National Park area's weather forecast the morning of June 12 seemed fairly tame: warmer temperatures and rain showers would accelerate mountain snow melt and could produce "minor flooding." A National Weather Service bulletin recommended moving livestock from low-lying areas but made no mention of danger to people.
Business
Heat, drought and wildfires: Torrid spell torments Portugal
Portugal is bracing for a heat wave, with temperatures in some areas forecast to climb as high as 43 C (109 F) this weekend just as a severe drought grips the country.
World
Flood threat moves north as Sydney area emergency eases
Floodwaters were receding in Sydney and its surrounding area Thursday as heavy rain threatened to inundate towns north of Australia's largest city.
Weather
Morning forecast: Warm, muggy, scattered PM showers; high 85
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Thursday, July 7