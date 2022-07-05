More from Star Tribune
Afternoon forecast: Warm, muggy, high 89; chance of evening storms
Twin Cities afternoon weather forecast for Tuesday, July 5
World
Bonnie becomes major hurricane off Mexico's Pacific coast
Bonnie strengthened into a major hurricane Tuesday, the first of the season in the eastern Pacific. Bonnie continued to move roughly parallel to Mexico's Pacific coast after crossing over Central America from the Caribbean and dropping heavy rain, contributing to at least two deaths.
World
Body parts, gear found on Italian glacier after avalanche
Rescuers found body parts and equipment as they searched Tuesday for hikers missing following a powerful avalanche that killed at least seven people and is being blamed in large part on rising temperatures that are melting glaciers.
Weather
Morning forecast: Warm, humid; high 89
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Tuesday, July 5
World
Monsoon rains lash Pakistan; 9 killed in country's southwest
At least nine people, including women and children, were killed as heavy rains lashed southwestern Pakistan and triggered flash floods in several places, a provincial disaster management agency said Tuesday.