Nation
National Guard checks homes in Buffalo for storm victims
The National Guard went door to door in parts of Buffalo on Wednesday to check on people who had lost power during the area's deadliest winter storm in decades, and authorities faced the tragic possibility of finding more victims amid melting snow.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Thaw continues, high 35
We have highs above freezing in the metro area, with the trend expected to continue over the next few days. Some snow is possible Thursday.
Nation
1 storm departs California as another lines up to enter
Dense fog plagued California's Central Valley early Wednesday as one winter storm left the state and another lined up to enter.
Nation
Bats plunge to ground in cold; saved by incubators, fluids
Hundreds of bats lost their grip and plunged to the pavement underneath a bridge in Houston after going into hypothermic shock during the city's recent cold snap, according to wildlife rescuers who saved them by administering fluids and keeping them warm in incubators.
World
Rain, floods in Philippines leave 29 dead, dozens missing
Heavy rains and floods that devastated parts of the Philippines over the Christmas weekend have left at least 29 dead and 25 missing, the national disaster response agency said Wednesday.