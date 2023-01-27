More from Star Tribune
World
Auckland airport closes amid torrential rain in New Zealand
Torrential rain and wild weather in Auckland on Friday caused disruptions throughout New Zealand's largest city.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Temps tumbling into the teens
Twin Cities afternoon weather forecast for Friday, Jan. 27
Weather
Morning forecast: Snow early; temps fall into teens
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Friday, Jan. 27
World
Storm Cheneso picks up in Madagascar, more flooding to come
A severe tropical storm which devastated parts of Madagascar this week is set to continue to wreak havoc on the country as it strengthens over the weekend, the United Nations regional weather monitoring service said.
Nation
California winter storms boost water allocations for cities
Weeks of historic rainfall in California won't be enough to end a severe drought, but it will provide public water agencies serving 27 million people with much more water than the suppliers had been told to expect a month ago, state officials announced Thursday.