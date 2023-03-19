More from Star Tribune
Afternoon forecast: Sunshine and wind, high 39
Temperatures near 40 Sunday but things might feel cooler with strong winds.
Ski resorts are embracing a new role: climate activist
Snow falls thick as skiers shed their gear and duck into the Sundeck Restaurant, one of the first certified energy efficient buildings in the U.S. – this one at 11,200 feet (3,413 meters) above sea level atop Aspen Mountain in Colorado. Skiers in brightly colored helmets jockey for a spot at the bar, their bodies warmed by thick, insulated walls and highly efficient condensing boilers.
Morning forecast: Sunny and breezy, high 39
Things warm up a little Sunday, though temperatures are still below average. Watch for lots of sun and some gusty winds.
Paul Douglas
Warmer Sunday And Into The Work Week - Precipitation Chance Tuesday
We'll see temperatures continue to climb the next several days, with highs in the mid-30s Sunday and 40s for much of the work week. Sunny skies reign Sunday, but we are watching rain/snow chances for Tuesday and Tuesday Night. - D.J. Kayser
Evening forecast: Low of 9; partly cloudy and cold with a warmup coming Sunday
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.