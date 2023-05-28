More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Sunny, high 83
Minnesota remains warm and sunny Sunday.
Weather
Morning forecast: Sunny and warm, high 83
You may see a few more clouds Sunday, but otherwise it should be another beautiful weather day in Minnesota.
Local
Parts of Minnesota under fire weather watch, air quality alert Sunday
If you are headed out for the holiday weekend, you should be aware of these alerts.
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 55 and clear; a little warmer Sunday
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.