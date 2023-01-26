More from Star Tribune
Afternoon forecast: Sunny, high 17; snow tonight, then cold arrives
Twin Cities afternoon weather forecast for Thursday, Jan. 26
Morning forecast: Sunny, chilly, high 17; burst of snow tonight
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Thursday, Jan. 26
Heavy snow hits Seoul, traffic resumes on Japan highway
Cars slowed and stopped on icy roads and bundled-up commuters gingerly navigated snow-covered sidewalks as a snowstorm swept through the South Korean capital of Seoul and nearby regions on Thursday, extending a frigid cold spell that has the country in its grip.
Another Snowy Clipper Thursday Night, Then Temps Tumble
Behind Wednesday's light snow, highs will barely make it to the teens Thursday. Another clipper brings 1-3" of snow tonight into Friday morning along with gusty winds and a real push of Arctic air into the region. - D.J. Kayser
Brrr: Long cold snap to overtake Minnesota
The mercury will drop into negative territory by Saturday morning in the Twin Cities.