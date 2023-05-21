More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Sports
PGA Live Updates | Sunny skies greet the leaders at final round of the PGA Championship
The weather has broken at Oak Hill ahead of the final round of the PGA Championship.
Paul Douglas
Sunny Skies Continue Sunday - Wildfire Smoke Aloft Moves Back In Across Northern Minnesota
We'll watch another fantastic May weekend weather day in the Twin Cities on Sunday, with highs in the mid/upper 70s and sunny skies. Cooler conditions are expected along the North Shore due to a lake breeze. Hazy skies are also expected in northern Minnesota due to Canadian wildfire smoke. - D.J. Kayser