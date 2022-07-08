More from Star Tribune
World
Floods leave 13 people dead at Hindu pilgrimage in Kashmir
At least 13 people were killed when sudden rains triggered flash floods during an annual Hindu pilgrimage to an icy Himalayan cave in Indian-controlled Kashmir on Friday, police said.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Sunny and 84
There's a chance for storms this weekend.
Weather
Morning forecast: AM rain, high near 84
Mostly sunny with a stray thunderstorm.
World
Heavy rains, unseasonal flood kills 10 in Afghanistan
Unseasonal rains and flooding have killed at least 10 people -- including two children -- in Afghanistan's northern and eastern provinces, the United Nations said Friday.
Evening forecast: Low of 70; partly cloudy and widely separated storms possible
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.