More from Star Tribune
Business Ramstad: Downtown Minneapolis will be different from the past — and it matters to all of Minnesota
More from Star Tribune
Business Ramstad: Downtown Minneapolis will be different from the past — and it matters to all of Minnesota
More from Star Tribune
Business Ramstad: Downtown Minneapolis will be different from the past — and it matters to all of Minnesota
More from Star Tribune
Business Ramstad: Downtown Minneapolis will be different from the past — and it matters to all of Minnesota
More from Star Tribune
Business Ramstad: Downtown Minneapolis will be different from the past — and it matters to all of Minnesota
More from Star Tribune
Business Ramstad: Downtown Minneapolis will be different from the past — and it matters to all of Minnesota
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Some showers, high 73; more rain Saturday
Twin Cities afternoon weather forecast for Friday, May 12
Weather
Morning forecast: Showers, high 74; more rain Saturday
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Friday, May 12
Paul Douglas
Additional Rain Into The Fishing Opener/Mother's Day Weekend
We will continue to watch waves of showers and storms the next several days across a good portion of the state, with some additional 2"+ rain tallies expected in southern Minnesota. The good news is rain pushes out of the metro as we head through Mother's Day morning, with brighter PM weather. - D.J. Kayser
Outdoors
As flooding ebbs, Fort Snelling State Park prepares to reopen
The DNR will reopen parts of the park to the public Monday.
East Metro
Stillwater starts to tear down berm as flooding subsides
Cleanup could be complete by the end of next week.