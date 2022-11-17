More from Star Tribune
Nation
Buffalo, western NY brace for potentially dangerous storm
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency starting Thursday in parts of western New York ahead of a potentially dangerous bout of lake-effect snow.
Business
Russia launches new Ukraine barrage as grain deal extended
Russian airstrikes targeted Ukraine's energy facilities again Thursday as the first snow of the season fell in Kyiv, a harbinger of the hardship to come if Moscow's missiles continue to take out power and gas plants as winter descends.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Snow showers, high 26; colder this weekend
Twin Cities afternoon weather forecast for Thursday, Nov. 17
Weather
Morning forecast: Snow showers, high 26
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Thursday, Nov. 17
World
Climate Migration: Filipino families to flee amid typhoons
After Typhoon Haiyan's towering waves flattened scores of Philippines villages, Jeremy Garing spent days helping with recovery from the historic storm that left more than 7,300 people dead or missing and inflicted billions of dollars in damage.