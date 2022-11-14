More from Star Tribune
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Snow, 2 to 4 inches; high 31
Twin Cities afternoon weather forecast for Monday, Nov. 14
Nation
Moon rocket launch looms as NASA evaluates hurricane damage
NASA started the countdown Monday for this week's planned liftoff of its new moon rocket, although hurricane damage could cause yet another delay for the test flight.
Business
Florida county puts damage from Nicole at $481 million
Damages are estimated at more than $481 million in a central Florida coastal county where homes collapsed into the Atlantic Ocean following Hurricane Nicole last week.
Weather
Morning forecast: Light, steady snow, 1 to 2 inches; high 31
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Monday, Nov. 14
Paul Douglas
Todd Nelson: A snowy few days, followed by a cold snap
It'll be a cold and somewhat snowy week ahead. Light snow develops Monday with some 1" to 2" possible by the end of the day. More light snow falls Tuesday & Wednesday with additional accumulations possible. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson