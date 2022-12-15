More from Star Tribune
Afternoon forecast: Sloppy and snowy, high 34
The heaviest snow should taper off Thursday but expect to see flakes through Friday. Temperatures will start to drop by this weekend.
Gallery: Snow arrives in Twin Cities
A winter storm warning is in effect for the metro and just about all of Minnesota until 6 p.m. Thursday — 9 p.m. in some places — with 4 to 7 inches of snow expected to fall.
Snow arrives in Twin Cities; Duluth in line for another 7-11"
Paul Douglas
Maps Looking Very Wintry Into Christmas
A stalled storm will pull waves of snow into Minnesota from Wisconsin today (odd, but it happens) and I could see 4-7" before snow tapers late Friday. Plowable for the metro and much of central Minnesota, but potentially crippling along Lake Superior's North Shore, where some 20-30" amounts may pile up. -Check the blog for more details.