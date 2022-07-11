More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Scattered storms, high 83
Twin Cities afternoon weather forecast for Monday, July 11
World
Monsoon rains kill 150 in less than a month in Pakistan
Monsoon rains over the past month have killed at least 150 people as downpours continue to lash Pakistan, triggering flash floods in some parts of the country, government officials said Monday.
Nation
California heat builds as crews protect Yosemite sequoias
A heat wave was developing in California on Monday but winds were light as firefighters battled a wildfire that poses a threat to a grove of giant sequoias and a small community in Yosemite National Park.
Weather
Morning forecast: Muggy start, some storms, high 83
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Monday, July 11
Paul Douglas
Will The Weather Be 'Good'? It Depends
The atmosphere overhead remains a bit irritable today with another (good!/welcome!) shower or T-shower possible. Northwest winds from Canada pull drier, lower-humidity air into Minnesota by midweek. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson