More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Business A riled Trump sounds off outside the New York fraud trial that accuses him of lying about his wealth
More from Star Tribune
Business A riled Trump sounds off outside the New York fraud trial that accuses him of lying about his wealth
More from Star Tribune
Business A riled Trump sounds off outside the New York fraud trial that accuses him of lying about his wealth
More from Star Tribune
Business A riled Trump sounds off outside the New York fraud trial that accuses him of lying about his wealth
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Rare heat continues, high 88
Monday will be unseasonably hot and sunny.
Weather
Morning forecast: More near-record heat; high 88
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Monday, Oct. 2
World
Typhoon Koinu strengthens while moving toward Taiwan and is forecast to hit land this week
Typhoon Koinu, traveling westward from the Pacific, was strengthening as it moved toward Taiwan, meteorologists on the island said Monday.
Paul Douglas
Sunday: Warmest October Day Ever - More Records Possible Monday - Cooler With Showers Mid-Week
We could once again see early October record highs on Monday in the metro and other portions of Minnesota. A strong cold front brings rain chances in Tuesday Night into Wednesday along with cooler conditions. - D.J. Kayser