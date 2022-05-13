More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Weather
1 killed as severe storms cause damage across western Minn.
The death occurred in Kandiyohi County where a grain bin fell onto a car.
Nation
Severe storms blamed for 2 deaths in South Dakota, Minnesota
Strong winds and possible tornadoes caused widespread damage in parts of the Midwest, where officials said another round of severe weather during a stormy week left two more people dead.
Nation
'Like an inferno:' US West burning at furious pace so far
Wildfires are on a furious pace early this year — from a California hilltop where mansions with multimillion-dollar Pacific Ocean views were torched to remote New Mexico mountains charred by a month-old monster blaze.