Nation
Death toll climbs as blizzard-battered Buffalo area digs out
Roads reopened Thursday in storm-besieged Buffalo as authorities continued searching for people who may have died or are stuck and suffering after last week's blizzard.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Precipitation possible, high 35
Precipitation of all kinds is possible in Minnesota today. The Twin Cities could see anything from a coating to a couple inches, with a coating being the more likely of the two.
Nation
National Guard checks homes in Buffalo for blizzard victims
The National Guard went door to door in parts of Buffalo on Wednesday to check on people who lost power during the area's deadliest winter storm in decades, and authorities faced the tragic possibility of finding more victims amid melting snow.