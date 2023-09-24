More from Star Tribune
Nation
Weakening Ophelia still poses a risk of coastal flooding and heavy rain in some parts of the US
After being downgraded from a tropical storm, Ophelia on Sunday still posed a risk of coastal flooding and heavy rains from Washington, D.C. to New York City, with coastal flood warnings remaining in effect for parts of the Mid-Atlantic region, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Passing showers and storms, high 71
Passing showers and storms are possible into late Sunday afternoon. Expect to see rain around the state over the next few days.
Weather
Morning forecast: Showers likely, high 71
We needed the rain. Look for showers this morning and more rain potential this evening.
Paul Douglas
Showers Linger Into Monday Night
This rain certainly helps, and some 1-2" amounts are possible for a few lucky towns before showers finally taper early Tuesday. A dry sky is expected Wednesday into the weekend (T-storms over far northern Minnesota) with another warm front. Check the blog for more details -Todd Nelson
Nation
Southern East Coast hit by flooding as Ophelia weakens to tropical depression and moves north
Residents in parts of coastal North Carolina and Virginia experienced flooding Saturday after Tropical Storm Ophelia made landfall near a North Carolina barrier island, bringing rain, damaging winds and dangerous surges.