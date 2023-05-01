More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
World
Tornadoes in Virginia and Florida, flooding in other states
A rare and powerful tornado sent residents of a coastal city in Virginia fleeing for cover over the weekend as it peeled roofs from buildings and pushed homes from their foundations.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Mostly sunny, windy; high 55
Twin Cities afternoon weather forecast for Monday, May 1
Weather
Morning forecast: Mostly sunny, windy; high 55
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Monday, May 1
Paul Douglas
Windy Start To May - 70F Possible Later This Week!
Clouds will decrease in the metro for the first day of May (break out the JT memes!) as we remain windy and cooler than average. The good news is that warmer weather returns as we head through the week. - D.J. Kayser