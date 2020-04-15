More from Star Tribune
Afternoon forecast: Mostly cloudy, chance of snow showers, high 35
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Morning forecast: Sunny start but cold, high 35
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Trump backtracks on 'total authority' to reopen economy
Donald Trump said "the governors are going to be opening up their states."
Pandemic power play between president, states
At stake: Who has the final say in reopening parts of U.S. economy devastated by the coronavirus.
Trump shifts tone, says he'll work with governors
"We have tremendous support from governors. And what I do is going to be done in conjunction with governors," Trump said.