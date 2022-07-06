More from Star Tribune
World
Drones spot 2 more bodies from Italy avalanche, toll at 9
Authorities said conditions downslope from a glacier in the Italian Alps were too unstable for searchers and dogs to work on the mountain where a chunk of ice the size of an apartment building broke loose at the weekend, killing several hikers. But with the aid of drones, two more bodies were spotted at the edge of tons of debris from the avalanche.
World
Heavy monsoon rains leave 77 dead over 3 weeks in Pakistan
At least 77 people, including women and children, have died in rain-related incidents across Pakistan during the past three weeks, the country's minister for climate change said Wednesday.
Weather
Morning forecast: Mostly cloudy, high 82
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Wednesday, July 6
World
EXPLAINER: Factors behind Sydney's recent flood emergencies
Parts of Australia's largest city have been inundated by four major floods since March last year, leaving weary residents questioning how many times they can rebuild.