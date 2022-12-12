More from Star Tribune
Afternoon forecast: Messy winter weather on the way
Keep an eye on your local weather forecast the next couple of days. Western and northern Minnesota may see a winter storm dropping several inches of snow. The Twin Cities will see less snow but there is potential for freezing rain on Tuesday.
Hailstorm kills 7 in Bolivian village graduation celebration
Seven people attending a school graduation ceremony were killed when a roof fell during an intense hailstorm in Santiago de Pacharia, a small rural community in the high plains of Bolivia, local officials said Monday.
Morning forecast: The latest on the storm; cloudy today, high 34
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Monday, Dec. 12
Storm blowing through California dumps snow in Sierra
Heavy snow fell in the Sierra Nevada as a winter storm packing powerful winds sent ski lift chairs swinging and closed mountain highways while downpours at lower elevations triggered flood watches Sunday across large swaths of California into Nevada.
Winter storm system brings heavy snow, rain and wind across the U.S.
A major storm system already bringing heavy snow, coastal rain and high winds in the mountains of California is continuing a slow cross-country journey that…