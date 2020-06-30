More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Video
Video
Afternoon forecast: Hot, humid and mostly sunny; high 90
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Video
Morning forecast: Hot, humid and mostly sunny; high 90
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Video
Flooding leads to evacuations, road closings in Baldwin, Wis.
Rushing water pushed a shed into a trailer home on 6th Avenue in Baldwin, Wis. Maitland Miller, who shot the video, said neighbors told her it was the worst flooding they had ever seen in Baldwin.
Video
Evening forecast, June 29
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Video
Professional bubble maker creates car-sized floating art
The Baron of Bubble's novelty act consists of blowing enormous bubbles while reciting a Seuss-like, bubble-themed rhyming patter.