More From Weather
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Hot and muggy, high 90
We could see record heat Sunday afternoon.
Sports
Heat has forced organizers to cancel Twin Cities races that draw up to 20,000 runners
A forecast that record high temperatures and humidity would create ''extreme and dangerous'' conditions prompted organizers to cancel two long-distance races Sunday in Minnesota's two largest cities that were expected to draw up to 20,000 runners.
World
India's devastating monsoon season is a sign of things to come, as climate and poor planning combine
Sanjay Chauhan witnessed monsoon rains lash down over his home and farm in the Indian Himalayas this year with a magnitude and intensity he's never experienced before.
Paul Douglas
Near Record Highs Expected Sunday
The heat will be the story as we begin the month of October in the metro, with mid-80s expected (near the record high for the day). Warmth continues into the early week timeframe before rain and cooler air moves in mid-week. - D.J. Kayser
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 69; partly cloudy and mild; late thunderstorm possible in spots
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.