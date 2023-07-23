More from Star Tribune
Afternoon forecast: Hot and dry, high 88
Outside of a slight chance for storms in western Minnesota, the state will likely stay dry Sunday with temperatures above average.
Weather
Morning forecast: Warm and hazy, high 88
Things are warming up Sunday with highs in the upper 80s. There will be some areas with low air quality.
World
Seasonal floods hit eastern China and leave at least 5 dead and over 1,500 evacuated
Floods caused by heavy rain hit eastern China, leaving at least five dead and three missing while over 1,500 people were evacuated, state media reported on Sunday.
Paul Douglas
Hottest Stretch of Summer Next Week
We get a taste of that heat dome this week with mid to upper 90s Tuesday into Thursday, and a PM heat index near 105F by midweek. 100F air temperature sare possible just south/west of MSP. Friday T-storms may pop, with smoky Canadian air "cooling" us into the 80s next weekend. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 62; showers and a thunderstorm possible
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.