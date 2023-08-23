More from Star Tribune
Weather
Afternoon forecast: High of 98; excessive heat warning
The excessive heat warning continues until 10 p.m. today, with a heat index up to 110 and dew points in the 70s. Another record is possible, while northern Minnesota could see dense fog. Cooler air is on the way.
Local
Dangerous heat for second straight day; relief expected by weekend
The heat index — what it feels like with the combination of temperature and humidity — hit 119 degrees in Princeton Tuesday and 114 in the Twin Cities.
Nation
Climate change doubled chance of weather conditions that led to record Quebec fires, researchers say
Climate change more than doubled the chances of the hot, dry weather that helped fuel the unprecedented wildfire season in eastern Canada that's driven thousands from their homes and blanketed parts of the U.S. with choking smoke, according to an analysis released Tuesday.
Nation
Climate change may force more farmers and ranchers to consider irrigation -- at a steep cost
The Texas ranch where Gilda Jackson trains and sells horses has been plagued by grasshoppers this year, a problem that only gets worse when the hatch quickens in times of heat and drought. Jackson watched this summer as the insects chewed through a 35-acre pasture she badly needs for hay; what they didn't destroy, the sun burned up.
Weather
Morning forecast: High 98, excessive heat warning
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Wednesday, Aug. 23