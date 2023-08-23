The excessive heat warning continues until 10 p.m. today, with a heat index up to 110 and dew points in the 70s. Another record is possible, while northern Minnesota could see dense fog. Cooler air is on the way.

The excessive heat warning continues until 10 p.m. today, with a heat index up to 110 and dew points in the 70s. Another record is possible, while northern Minnesota could see dense fog. Cooler air is on the way.