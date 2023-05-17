More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 60, getting cloudy with smoky haze first and then rain chances ahead
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: High of 74, mix of sun and clouds
We'll have on and off Canadian wildfire smoke this week, with chances of showers and thunderstorms starting this evening in northern Minnesota and again Thursday.
Outdoors
Flooding closes Fort Snelling State Park days after it reopened
The Minnesota River is expected to flood the main road and parking lots.
Nation
The likelihood that Earth briefly hits key warming threshold grows bigger and closer, UN forecasts
There's a two-out-of-three chance that the world will temporarily hit a key warming limit within the next five years, the United Nations weather agency said Wednesday.
Weather
Morning forecast: 74, with hazy sunshine
Thanks to Canadian wildfires, skies will be fairly hazy with some air quality concerns north of the Twin Cities.