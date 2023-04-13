More from Star Tribune
Record heat followed by wildfire warning — then chance of snow
Minneapolis-St. Paul's 88-degree day on Wednesday broke the record for the hottest April 12.
Nation
Florida mops up after floods close Fort Lauderdale airport
South Florida began draining streets and otherwise cleaning up Thursday after an unprecedented storm that dumped upward of 2 feet (60 centimeters) of rain in a matter of hours, causing widespread flooding, closing a key airport and turning thoroughfares into rivers.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: High of 88; another record breaker
There are "red flag" wildfire warnings for southern Minnesota, including the Twin Cities area, and flood advisories for much of the northern and and western part of the state.
Business
Drought will cause crop failures in Spain, farmers warn
Drought now affects 60% of the Spanish countryside, with crops like wheat and barley likely to fail entirely in four regions, the main Spanish farmers' association said on Thursday.
World
Australia's most powerful cyclone in 8 years to cross coast
A tropical cyclone nearing Australia is forecast to be the most powerful storm in eight years to hit the country, bringing wind gusts of up to 315 kilometers (196 miles) per hour as it crosses the northwest coast, meteorologists said Thursday.