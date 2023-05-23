More from Star Tribune
Afternoon forecast: High of 84; hazy sunshine
The southern half of the state including the Twin Cities area is under an air quality alert, while showers and storms are likely in the northern half of the state. There's cooler weather on the way.
Business
Climate activists smear themselves with mud to evoke flooding in Italy
A pair of bare-chested protesters smeared themselves with mud outside the Senate building in Rome on Tuesday to protest fossil fuel use and remind people of the dangers of flooding linked to climate change.
Weather
Morning forecast: Warm with smoky sun; high 84
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Tuesday, May 23
World
Roof collapses at school in Thailand, killing 7 sheltering from rain
Seven people, including four children, died Monday when strong winds from a rainstorm caused a metal roof on a school's activity center to collapse in northern Thailand, officials said Tuesday.
Paul Douglas
Health Impacts Of Breathing Wildfire Smoke
Another potentially bad smoke day is shaping up today, with enough murky sunshine for 80 degrees. Smoke may keep us a few degrees cooler. We cool off tomorrow with a stiff wind blowing from the east, before temperatures mellow by the weekend. I see hazy sunshine and low 80s for Memorial Day weekend. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson