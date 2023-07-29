More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Weather
Afternoon forecast: High of 82, mix of sun and clouds
The humidity has dropped, and won't rise for a few days. It'll be a pleasant weekend, with highs in the low 80s in the Twin Cities area and a chance of rain Sunday afternoon.
Weather
Morning forecast: High of 82, sunny and nice
A lovely weekend is on tap, with highs in the low 80s and lots of sun in the Twin Cities area Saturday and Sunday, with a slight chance of a shower Sunday afternoon. Heat and humidity will trend upward next week.
Variety
Water is refreshing in the heat, right? In parts of Florida this past week, not so much
In the sweltering summer heat, nobody tries to cool off by jumping into a hot tub. In parts of Florida, however, that's what the ocean has felt like.
Nation
The extreme heat wave that blasted the Southwest is abating with late arriving monsoon rains
A historic heat wave that turned the U.S. Southwest into a blast furnace throughout July is beginning to abate with the late arrival of monsoon rains.
World
Typhoon Doksuri is downgraded to tropical storm status as it leaves southern China
Typhoon Doksuri weakened into a tropical storm late Friday night after bringing heavy winds and rain that left more than a million people without power in southern China.