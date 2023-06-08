More from Star Tribune
North Metro Group accuses new Blaine City Council member of making racist comments, wants her to quit
North Metro Group accuses new Blaine City Council member of making racist comments, wants her to quit
Afternoon forecast: High of 77; mix of sun and clouds
Much of Minnesota is under moderate drought. There's a chance of an isolated storm Friday and better chances Saturday.
Morning forecast: Mostly sunny, high 81
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Thursday, June 8
Nation
Here comes El Nino: It's early, likely to be big, sloppy and add even more heat to a warming world
An early bird El Nino has officially formed, likely to be strong, warp weather worldwide and give an already warming Earth an extra kick of natural heat, meteorologists announced.
Sports
With the Stanley Cup Final in hot Florida and Vegas, ice needs care
Keeping an 85-by-200-foot sheet of ice intact in sweltering conditions during the Stanley Cup Final is complicated.
Paul Douglas
Some Western MN Rain Thursday - Next Chance In The Metro Friday Night & Saturday
While Thursday will be dry in the metro, we'll watch rain chances in western Minnesota during the morning hours. Our next metro chance of rain comes in Friday Night and Saturday as a cold front approaches. Sunday will be the cooler and sunnier day of the weekend. - D.J. Kayser