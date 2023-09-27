More from Star Tribune
Afternoon forecast: High of 69, cloudy with a chance of showers
There's a chance of scattered showers. Air quality is good to moderate, with gusts of wind. There's a chance of more showers Friday afternoon and Saturday morning and a warmup on the way.
World
Storms batter Greek island as government prioritizes adapting to the effects of climate change
Torrential rain swept across central Greece on Wednesday damaging roads, flooding homes and causing power outages on the island of Evia, as the government declared that adapting to climate change has become a national priority.
Weather
Morning forecast: Scattered showers, high near 70
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Wednesday, Sept. 27
Outdoors
Runners warned of extreme heat, humidity for Twin Cities Marathon
Expected humidity and heat caused marathon organizers to email all participants about the weather and that they are "gathering extra course and finish line resources" to support the 25,000 entrants.
Paul Douglas
80s Return As We Approach The Weekend
Clouds linger today but sunshine increases late in the week with a warm front that would feel right at home in early August. Models hint at 80-degree-plus readings from Saturday into Tuesday. A few thunderstorms may drift into the area Saturday, but no monsoon rain events are in sight.