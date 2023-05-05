More from Star Tribune
Afternoon forecast: High of 67; increasing clouds and rain
Showers and thunderstorms are likely in southern Minnesota, with more spring showers on the way for the entire state Saturday and Sunday.
Nation
Michigan's Upper Peninsula gets 2 feet of snow, a May record
A record May snowfall buried parts of Michigan's Upper Peninsula under more than 2 feet of snow this week, with one spot getting twice that amount over several days starting in late April, the National Weather Service said.
World
Spain's April heat nearly impossible without climate change
Record-breaking April temperatures in Spain, Portugal and northern Africa were made 100 times more likely by human-caused climate change, a new flash study found, and would have been almost impossible in the past.
Weather
Morning forecast: Chance of showers, cooler, high 67
Variety
River rafters say big California snowmelt means epic season
Triple Threat. Deadman's Drop. Satan's Cesspool. After years of drought, the rapids along California's American River are truly living up to their names.