Afternoon forecast: High of 54, breezy with lingering clouds
Clouds will linger, with some clearing Sunday. More showers could be on the way Tuesday night.
Morning forecast: High of 54, breezy with a mix of sun and clouds
After the rains, there's some sunnier weather on the way.
Paul Douglas
Denting The Drought. Feeling More Like Fall
I'm happy to report that skies will slowly dry and winds will slowly subside as we drift through the weekend. Today will feature a few spits here and there with improving weather tomorrow. Temps hover in the 50s over the next few days with 60s possibly by midweek. Winds increase Wednesday as a clipper arrives with another shot of light rain. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson
The toll of heat deaths in the Phoenix area soars after the hottest summer on record
The toll of heat-associated deaths in Arizona's most populous county — still being tallied after the area's hottest summer ever recorded — has soared over 360, alarming public health officials who say the final count will surely set a new record.