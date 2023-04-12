More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis As Minneapolis officials discussed homeless camp strategies, camp residents feared closure
More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis As Minneapolis officials discussed homeless camp strategies, camp residents feared closure
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Weather
Afternoon forecast: High in mid-80s; record breaker?
It'll be warm and windy, and we may break the record high of 84 in the Twin Cities area. There's a risk of flooding in parts of northern Minnesota and a wildfire threat in southern Minnesota. We may get a wintry mix Saturday night.
Nation
Big flames, raining embers in New Jersey pine barrens fire
A New Jersey wildfire tore through 3,800 acres in the state's pine barrens, raining down embers and confronting firefighters with 200-foot high flames, but leaving no one injured and property intact, officials said Wednesday.
Weather
Morning forecast: Near record heat, high 84
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Wednesday, April 12
Weather
First 80-degree day will be followed by possible record heat, and then ... more snow?
The warmth is likely to stay through the workweek, with a slight chance of — gulp — snow this weekend.
Paul Douglas
80s on Wednesday, slush potential by Monday
Enjoy a taste of early June (without the humidity or bugs) because we cool off late in the week. A few showers and T-storms are possible late Friday, with rain lingering into Saturday.