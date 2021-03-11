More from Star Tribune
Afternoon forecast: High of 49, sunny
We're cooling back to normal temperatures, with a slight chance of a rain/snow mix Sunday into Monday.
Florida on pace for record number of manatee deaths in 2021
A combination of cold weather, a decline in seagrass due to development and contaminated waterways have put Florida on pace for its highest number of manatee deaths in a decade.
Snow, heavy rain, hail, tornado warnings in Minnesota
Heavy snow and high winds in northeastern Minnesota left hundreds without power and caused hazardous travel conditions while the southeastern region of the state experienced rain, large hail and tornado warnings.
Hawaii's rains, floods cited as examples of climate change
Heavy rains are part of the winter wet season in Hawaiian Islands. But the downpours triggering flooding that destroyed homes and bridges and set off mass evacuations on multiple islands this week are also an example of the more intense rainstorms officials and climate scientists say are occurring more frequently as the planet warms.
Evening forecast: Showers could be mixed with snow late; low of 35
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and the region.