Nation
Storms bring flash floods, tornado threats to parts of US
Authorities searched for a person missing after flash flooding swept away a vehicle in Missouri and a suspected tornado touched down early Friday in north Texas as a volatile storm system threatened to spawn tornadoes in several Southern states.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: High of 45, sunny
We'll see plenty of sunshine this afternoon. Saturday will be a little cooler and cloudier, with a chance of flurries.
World
1500 evacuated as Spain's fire season starts early
More than 1,500 people were evacuated as a major forest fire raged in Spain's eastern Castellon province on Friday, marking an early start to the nation's fire season amid bone dry conditions.
Weather
Morning forecast: Mostly sunny, high 44
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Friday, March 24
Paul Douglas
A Pleasant Spring Friday Expected - Spring Flood Update
A very nice and quiet stretch of weather is expected over the next several days, with highs in the 40s and no precipitation concerns. Friday will feature mostly sunny skies, with more clouds around during the weekend. - D.J. Kayser