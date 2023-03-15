More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Nation
Flooding, landslides as atmospheric river departs California
Southern California residents weary of a storm-soaked winter were hit Wednesday by parting shots from the season's 11th atmospheric river, which flooded roadways, caused mudslides and toppled trees throughout the state.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: High of 44, cloudy; storm watch Thursday
It's the calm before the storm: A winter storm watch stretches across the state, including the Twin Cities metro area, from 1 p.m. Thursday until 7 a.m. Friday. We could get 4-7 inches of snow in a wintry mix.
Nation
Northeast digs out from winter storm, faces power outages
Parts of New England and New York were digging out of a nor'easter Wednesday that caused tens of thousands of power outages, numerous school cancellations and whiteout conditions on the roads.
Nation
Going beyond 'green,' activism new standard in ski industry
Snow falls thick as skiers shed their gear and duck into the Sundeck Restaurant, one of the first certified energy efficient buildings in the U.S. – this one at 11,200 feet (3,413 meters) above sea level atop Aspen Mountain in Colorado. Skiers in brightly colored helmets jockey for a spot at the bar, their bodies warmed by thick, insulated walls and highly efficient condensing boilers.
Weather
Morning forecast: Winter storm watch, high 44
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Wednesday, March 15