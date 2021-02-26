More from Star Tribune
Afternoon forecast: High of 43, windy
It'll remain warmer than normal Saturday, with light snow overnight into Sunday, and warming up again early next week.
Politics
Biden heads to Texas to see storm damage, visit food bank
President Joe Biden headed to Texas Friday on his first trip to a major disaster site since he took office a little over a month ago. The president's empathy will be on full display as he and his wife, Jill, survey damage caused by severe winter weather and encourage people to get their coronavirus shots.
Weather
Morning forecast: Warm and windy; high 43
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Friday, Feb. 26
Paul Douglas
Windy and warm Friday expected
Skies will be cloudier on Friday with blustery south winds expected, but it'll still be warmer than average with highs around 40F. We are also watching a snow chance as we head toward Saturday Night. Click for more details. - D.J. Kayser
Nation
Southern exposure: Cold wreaks havoc on aging waterworks
The sunshine is back, and the ice has melted. But more than a week after a deep freeze across the South, many communities are still grappling with getting clean water to their residents.