Business
Ready, set, travel: The holiday rush to the airports and highways is underway
It's beginning to look a lot like a hectic holiday travel season, but it might go relatively smoothly if the weather cooperates.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: High of 42, mix of sun and clouds
It's the first day of winter, and temperatures are 15 degrees above average in the Twin Cities area. There's a chance of showers and fog tonight, and it looks like we'll get rain for Christmas.
Nation
Pacific storm dumps heavy rains, unleashes flooding in 2 California coastal cities
A Pacific storm pounded parts of Southern California on Thursday with heavy rain and street flooding, adding to hassles as holiday travel got underway.
Nation
Extreme heat represents a new threat to trees and plants in the Pacific Northwest
From June 25 to July 2, 2021, the Pacific Northwest experienced a record-breaking heat wave that sent the normally temperate region into Death Valley-like extremes that took a heavy toll on trees as well as people.
Weather
Morning forecast: Partly cloudy, high 42
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Thursday, Dec. 21