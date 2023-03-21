More from Star Tribune
Afternoon forecast: High of 41, snow in northern Minnesota
Winter storm warnings start at 4 p.m. today in northern Minnesota. The Twin Cities area will be cloudy and dry, with rain overnight.
Weather
Morning forecast: Cloudy, high 41; rain tonight, snow up north
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Tuesday, March 21
Business
African nations consider swapping debt for climate funding
African countries saddled with debt and ravaged by losses and damages from weather events like cyclones, drought and extreme temperatures have agreed to consider swapping debt to invest in climate action in a meeting of finance ministers in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa.
Paul Douglas
Rain Brewing For Metro - Snow Up North
The next storm arrives later today with rain in the metro, an icy mix for central Minnesota, and 4-8" snow over the northern third of Minnesota by Wednesday. Storms later in the week should stay south of Minnesota. Highs reach 40F or above between now and early April. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson
Nation
No telling how much more snow coming for Sierra Nevada
No one really knows how much snow fell on the infamous Donner Party when the pioneers were trapped atop the Sierra Nevada for months and dozens died near Lake Tahoe in the winter of 1846-47.