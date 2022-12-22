More from Star Tribune
Whiteout conditions expected as winter storm grips Minnesota
Severe conditions are expected to last through Saturday with the worst expected on Friday, the National Weather Service said. Several cities, including Minneapolis and St. Paul, have declared snow emergencies.
Business
Temperatures fall far and fast as winter storm threatens US
Temperatures plunged far and fast Thursday as a winter storm formed ahead of Christmas weekend, promising heavy snow, ice, flooding and powerful winds across a broad swath of the country and complicating holiday travel.
Weather
What's open and what's closed during Minnesota's winter storm
As a major winter storm rolls into the Upper Midwest, here's what's open, closed and canceled across Minnesota.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: High of -4; wind chill advisories
It's windy, with dangerous cold. Blowing and drifting snow across much of the state is making travel hazardous. There's a chance of more light snow, with little accumulation expected.
Weather
Video captures 14 hours of snow in 50 seconds in Minneapolis
This time-lapse video captures the first day of the storm that dropped more than half a foot of snow across the Twin Cities area. The camera was reset to capture day 2 of the storm that is expected to become a "bomb cyclone" Thursday evening. The view is overlooking Sumner-Glenwood and the North Loop near Target Field.