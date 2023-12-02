More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Travel This wild backcountry ski area, six hours from the Twin Cities, is not for beginners — and that's the point
More from Star Tribune
Travel This wild backcountry ski area, six hours from the Twin Cities, is not for beginners — and that's the point
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
World
A snowstorm brings Munich airport to a standstill and causes travel chaos in central Europe
All flights were grounded at Munich's airport Saturday after a winter storm dumped snow across southern Germany and parts of Austria, Switzerland and the Czech Republic, affecting travel across the region.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: High of 38, mix of sun and clouds
It'll be mild this weekend, with a chance of light precipitation Monday night, and warmer weather on the way.
Weather
Morning forecast: High of 38, mix of sun and clouds
It'll be mild for early December, with passing clouds. There's a chance of light precipitation overnight. Sunday brings more clouds.
Paul Douglas
More Clouds Than Sun This Weekend - Slight Snow Chance Saturday Night
A mostly quiet weekend is ahead, even as we track the potential for a few flurries Saturday Night/early Sunday in the metro (with maybe an inch of snow in southeastern Minnesota). This weekend will feature more clouds than sun with highs in the upper 30s. - D.J. Kayser
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 24, with growing clouds
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.