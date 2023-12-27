More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Weather
Afternoon forecast: High of 36, cloudy
Areas of northern Minnesota are getting a wintry mix, with two slight changes in the Twin Cities area today and Thursday. There's a chance of a clipper Friday night.
World
Wild weather leaves at least 10 dead in Australian states of Queensland and Victoria, officials say
Wild weather has left at least 10 people dead in the eastern Australian states of Queensland and Victoria, officials said on Wednesday.
Paul Douglas
Record Warmth Reported December 24-25
The occluded (temporarily stalled) storm responsible for our Christmas soaking may rotate a few hours of light snow into the area today; a little slush north/west of MSP? Another clipper may coat a few lawns late Saturday. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson
Weather