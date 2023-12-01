More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Weather
Afternoon forecast: High of 34, mix of sun and clouds
It'll be pleasant, with a little bit of a warmup on the way. There's a chance of flurries Saturday night into early Sunday.
World
5 reasons why COP 28, the UN climate talks, are worth your attention
Ask most people what the annual U.N. climate talks are and the likely answer will be: ''Huh?'' Ask those who do know and the answer may be: ''Why should I care?"
Weather
Morning forecast: Mostly sunny, high 34
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Friday, Dec. 1
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 22, with a few clouds
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Paul Douglas
Northern Lights Possible Thursday Night - Clouds Increase Friday
Cloud cover will be on the increase as we head through Friday, with a cloudy weekend expected. Highs through the first few days of December will be in the mid/upper 30s before a warm up into the 40s occurs later next week. - D.J. Kayser